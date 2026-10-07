Lithuania has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until 2028. However, there is a condition for men of draft age

The Lithuanian government has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians who left due to Russiaʼs full-scale war until March 2028. But there is a condition for men of draft age.

This is reported by LRT.

New applicants who are subject to military conscription in Ukraine must provide evidence of legal departure or completion or exemption from military service.

This requirement will not apply to people who have been granted temporary protection in any EU country before August 4, 2026. It also does not apply to those who have applied for temporary protection in Lithuania before that date but have not yet received a decision.

According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs, approximately 52 000 Ukrainians have residence permits based on temporary protection.