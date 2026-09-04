Hungary will continue to provide protection to Ukrainian men of military age, despite EU decision

Despite new European Union rules, Hungary will continue to provide protection to Ukrainian men of military age.

This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, TVP reports.

In July, the Council of the EU extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2028, while at the same time limiting it to citizens of conscription age who are not performing their military duties in Ukraine. This means that conscripts who crossed the border illegally will not be able to obtain this status.

Hungary voted against the decision. The countryʼs prime minister said Budapest would retain the right to grant protection status to men who leave Ukraine because of the war. According to him, this primarily concerns ethnic Hungarians from Transcarpathia — about 100 000 of them live in Ukraine.

Magyar also said that he raised the issue during a meeting with European Council President António Costa and stressed that it was wrong to prevent people from leaving a country that is at war.

“Hungary will act differently and provide assistance to those who need it,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

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