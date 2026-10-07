Russians attacked the new warehouse of the “Knygolove” publishing house in Kyiv. There were books there that had been reprinted after the previous attack

A new warehouse of the “Knygolove” publishing house was destroyed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 7. This warehouse stored books that had been restored after the first strike on the publishing houseʼs warehouses in July, when the publishing house lost 250 000 books.

"Knygolove" wrote about this on Instagram.

There is currently no precise estimate of how many books were lost, but it is estimated to be in the tens of thousands. No employees were injured in the attack.

The publishing house clarified that among the destroyed items were new releases, as well as reprints of the books that Russia destroyed in July in the previous warehouse.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian books

Since July, the Russian Federation has begun systematically attacking the warehouses of Ukrainian publishing houses.

One of the most massive strikes occurred on August 1, when the “RNK-Ranok” logistics center, where books from Ukrainian publishing houses were stored, was attacked. More than 28 000 different book titles were burned there, which is approximately 8 million copies. Estimated losses amount to a billion hryvnias.

And on August 28, the Russian army attacked a warehouse in Svyatopetrivske (Kyiv region). The warehouse held books from the “Readeat” bookstore, “Vivat” publishing house, and book.ua bookstore. The warehouse also contained books from the “Verba” and “Osnovy” publishing houses.

In total, as of early September, Russia had destroyed about 10-15 million Ukrainian books in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.