Babel sources: Hungary has unblocked the opening of two more clusters for Ukraineʼs accession to the EU

Hungary has agreed to unblock Ukraineʼs further progress in EU accession negotiations. This concerns the opening of clusters 2 "Internal Market" and 3 "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth".

This was reported to the Babel correspondent by a source in the EU familiar with the progress of the negotiations.

According to the interlocutor, representatives of EU countries have agreed on the results of Ukraineʼs screening for these two clusters. This means that Kyiv can move on to the next stage of the procedure for their opening.

The EU now needs to agree on negotiating positions on clusters. This is expected to happen on Monday, October 12, at a meeting of EU permanent representatives.

And after that, on October 13, an intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU may take place, at which clusters 2 and 3 may be formally opened.

An EU source has informally confirmed that the process is currently proceeding as planned, but the October 13 date remains a possibility, not a final decision.

UPD at 3:30 PM: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that Hungary has given the "green light" to negotiating positions regarding the two clusters.