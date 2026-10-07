MPs made over 5 000 amendments to the draft state budget for 2027. Itʼs a record number for the last 24 years

MPs made a record number of amendments to the draft budget for 2027 — 5 236. This is 1.5 times more than last year, and a record for at least 24 years (statistics have been kept since 2003).

This was reported by the head of the budget committee of the Verkhovna Rada Roksolana Pidlasa.

According to Pidlasa, two-thirds of these amendments are so-called legislative spam, which is submitted in order to "speak for hours in the session hall or to demand that the desired amendments be taken into account".

She suggested that if each edit was discussed for at least 90 seconds, reviewing all edits would take over 16 full working days.

On September 15, the government approved and submitted to the Rada the draft state budget for 2027. It allocated UAH 4 trillion 885 billion for defense. Itʼs almost 44% of Ukraineʼs GDP.

Revenues next year are expected to be UAH 5.65 trillion (8.7% more than planned for 2026), and expenditures are expected to be UAH 7.27 trillion (13.5% more than planned for 2026). The need for international support in 2027 will be $52.6 billion.

The minimum wage from January 1, 2027 is planned to be set at UAH 9 546 (UAH 899 more, or +10.4% than in 2026).