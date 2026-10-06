Sweden deploys “Patriot “to Poland to protect logistics hub in Rzeszow and strengthen NATOʼs eastern flank

Sweden will deploy “Patriot” anti-aircraft missile systems in Poland to strengthen NATOʼs eastern flank and protect the logistics center in Rzeszow.

This is stated in a press release from the Swedish Armed Forces.

This hub helps deliver military and civilian assistance to Ukraine. The statement said this is the first time Sweden has deployed “Patriot” as part of a NATO mission.

During the mission, the Swedish military will join the Allianceʼs integrated air and missile defense system and operate under NATO command. The mission will begin in early December and will run until the end of the year. However, Sweden plans to extend it into the first half of 2027.

“Patriot” is an American long-range surface-to-air missile system that is the backbone of the US Armyʼs air defense system. The system is capable of destroying aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at ranges of up to 160 km.

The weapon successfully shoots down Russian ballistic missiles, despite the fact that they may deviate from the trajectory, because “Patriot” automatically calculates the missileʼs flight trajectory and the point of its missileʼs encounter with the ballistics.

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