Air Force Spokesperson: Patriot successfully shoots down Russian ballistic missiles, despite them now being able to deviate from trajectory

Despite the fact that Russian ballistic missiles can now deviate from their trajectory, Patriots are successfully shooting them down. One of the latest numbers is 6 out of 9 missiles.

This was reported to Babel by Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

When the Russians launch ballistic missiles, Patriot automatically calculates the missileʼs flight path and the point where its missile will meet the ballistic missiles. Currently, Russian ballistic missiles can wobble left and right as they fly downward, making it difficult for Patriot to do its job.

In addition, Russian ballistics can release up to six false traps that distract air defenses. This is not a new technology, it has been used for about a year, and it does not make Patriots powerless against this type of missile.

Ignat said on a telethon broadcast on May 24 that the Russian army has modernized its “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles. According to him, this complicates the process of intercepting ballistic missiles and the operation of air defense systems, but does not make it impossible.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.