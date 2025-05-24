Air Force spokesman: Russia has modernized ballistic missiles. What are the consequences?

The Russian army has modernized its “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles.

This was reported during the telethon by Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, this involves the use of radar traps — the missile can shoot them off as it approaches the target. Because of this, Patriot systems can work less effectively.

In addition, missiles are now able not only to fly in a straight trajectory, but also to maneuver, which makes it difficult for Patriot systems to calculate the interception point. Ignat emphasized that these factors complicate the process of intercepting ballistic missiles and the operation of air defense systems, but do not make it impossible.

"I think our partners are working on this so that these solutions are also improved for the benefit of the system," the Air Force spokesman summarized.

On the night of May 24, the Russians launched 14 “Iskander-M/KN” ballistic missiles and 250 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The main target of the enemy attack was Kyiv. Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions were also affected.

