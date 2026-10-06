Zelensky appointed Klymenko as the new head of the Council of Experts on Energy Security

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Ihor Klymenko as the new chairman of the Council of Experts on Energy Security.

This is stated in Decree No. 1028/2026, published on the website of the Office of the President (OP).

The Council of Experts on Energy Security is an advisory body under the National Security and Defense Council. It was established in 2020. The Council analyzes the effectiveness of state policy in the energy sector, namely in the areas of energy saving, the development of renewable energy sources, and the use of alternative fuels.

Klymenko became Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council in August. President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that in his new position he will be responsible for strengthening internal security and coordination between defense structures.

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