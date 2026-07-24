Umerov will remain in the National Security and Defense Council under the leadership of Klymenko. Zelenskyy explained who will be responsible for what

The current Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov will continue working in the department, but in a new position and under the leadership of Ihor Klymenko.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, Umerov will now focus on negotiations with partners, promoting security cooperation and developing relations between the intelligence communities of Ukraine and partners, and will also be involved in the implementation of the Drone Deal and the Freya anti-ballistic missile program.

The president did not specify what position Umerov will now hold in the National Security and Defense Council. Since July 2025, he has been the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Zelenskiy / Official

Meanwhile, former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko will be responsible for strengthening internal security and coordinating between defense structures in his position at the National Security and Defense Council. Zelensky previously said that he had proposed Klymenko to head the National Security and Defense Council.

Zelenskiy / Official

The President instructed to prepare decrees appointing Klymenko and Umerov to new positions after his trip to the United States next week.

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