Zelensky offered former Interior Minister Klymenko the position of NSDC Secretary

President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

He wrote about this in Telegram.

According to the president, a corresponding decree on the appointment is already being prepared. Currently, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is Rustem Umerov.

Earlier, the media reported that Klymenko could become the Minister of Defense instead of Mykhailo Fedorov. However, yesterday Zelensky reported that he had appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting Minister of Defense. The government also voted to appoint Ivan Vyhivskyi as the new Minister of Internal Affairs.

Ihor Klymenko has been the Minister of Internal Affairs since February 2023, following the death in a car accident of then-Minister Denys Monastyrsky. Since September 2019, Ihor Klymenko has headed the National Police, and before that he was the Deputy Head of the National Police.

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