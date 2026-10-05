Ukrainian military shoots down Russian jet UAVs from robotic turrets for the first time

Ukrainian air defense forces are already successfully shooting down jet drones, including Russian “Geran-5s”, using robotic turrets.

This was announced during the telethon by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat.

He explained that such turrets work on the basis of artificial intelligence and machine vision. They can independently detect air targets and open fire on them without direct operator intervention.

At the same time, according to Ignat, the range of such systems remains relatively small, since their main means of shooting down drones is a machine gun. Turrets are now being installed, in particular, on bridges.

On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that 12 special turrets have already appeared in Kyiv to counter Russian jet UAVs. In the near future, eight more such systems for 50-mm machine guns will be deployed in the Kyiv region.

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