Zelensky: More than 12 turrets installed in Kyiv to combat jet drones

More than 12 turrets have been installed in Kyiv to combat drones. Eight more turrets for.50-caliber machine guns will be deployed in the Kyiv region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv.

A turret is a combat installation mounted on a fixed or mobile platform that can rotate and aim its weapon at a target. Zelensky also noted that the Defense Forces intercept approximately 85-92% of conventional “Shaheds” and 50-70% of jets.

In addition, the president stressed that by striking bridges and other civilian infrastructure, Russia is trying to create a collapse and force people to leave. Ukraine is working to increase the capabilities of F-16s to intercept jet drones.

At the same time, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reported a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in the winter, which is planned to be held jointly with France and the United Kingdom to coordinate further assistance to Ukraine.

Merz arrived in Kyiv this morning. He was accompanied by German Minister of Economics and Energy Katherina Reiche. They were met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. It later became known that Germany will provide Ukraine with over €1.3 billion in weapons and energy.

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