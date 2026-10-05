Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine has almost exhausted its train reserves and is now looking for a replacement in Europe

Ukraine has almost exhausted its reserve of locomotives after Russian strikes on the railway and is negotiating with European partners about the supply of additional rolling stock.

This was told to the Financial Times by Minister of Agricultural Policy Taras Vysotsky.

According to him, negotiations are ongoing with countries whose railways have the same gauge as Ukraineʼs.

Mykyta Grubov, The executive director of port operator “TIS” Mykyta Hrubov says that three locomotives have been lost in the area of their terminal at the “Pivdenny” port alone. According to him, the shortage has already become a weak point in port logistics.

Due to such consequences of the attacks, even the restoration of the Black Sea ports leaves open the issue of delivering cargo to the berths.

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