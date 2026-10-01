“Ukrzaliznytsia” launches combined “train + bus” service in Sumy and Kharkiv regions

From October 1, “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) is launching a pilot project of combined "train + bus" service on certain front-line sections to Sumy and Lozova (Kharkiv region).

This was reported by the carrierʼs press service.

If the train cannot reach or depart from these destinations due to threats, “Ukrzaliznytsia” will organize the transportation of passengers by buses.

The movement of trains and buses will be coordinated — in case of delay, they will wait for each other. Monitoring centers of “Ukrzaliznytsia” will track threats.

Tickets with transfers for the nearest dates for certain trains are already available in the “Ukrzaliznytsia” application. The availability and cost of the full ticket do not change.