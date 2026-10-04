The UAV Forces attacked 44 Russian energy facilities

The UAV Forces of Ukraine attacked 44 Russian energy facilities in temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brovdi (“Madyar”).

According to Magyar, during the three months of the Operation “Crimean Switch Off” — from July 6 to October 3 — units of the UAV Forces operated a total of 456 power plants in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and in Russia.

In particular, electrical substations of various capacities were attacked in Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Kharkiv and Kherson regions. The units "Madyarʼs Birds", “Nemesis, K-2”, "Reid", "Achilles", "Rarog" and others participated in the operation.

Today, October 4, SBU attacked two Russian fighter jets at the “Khanskaya” airfield in Adygea — a Su-35 and a Su-34. The distance to the targets is approximately 500 km. Drones from the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center also attacked an ammunition depot on the airfield.

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