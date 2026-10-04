SBU attacked two Russian fighter jets at “Khanskaya” airfield in Adygea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked two Russian fighter jets at the “Khanskaya” airfield in Adygea — a Su-35 and a Su-34.

SBU reported this in a telegram.

The distance to the targets is approximately 500 km. Drones from the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center also attacked an ammunition depot on the airfield.

The Su-35 is a multi-role fighter jet, considered one of Russiaʼs most advanced combat aircraft. The export value is approximately $100 million.

The Su-34 fighter-bomber is the main aircraft of the Russian tactical aviation. The export value is approximately $50 million. Both fighters are carriers of guided aerial bombs, which Russia uses against Ukraine.

On the night of October 2, the Defense Forces attacked the Volgograd Oil Refinery and the Samara Production and Dispatching Station. Explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of the facilities.

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