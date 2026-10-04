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SBU attacked two Russian fighter jets at “Khanskaya” airfield in Adygea

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked two Russian fighter jets at the “Khanskaya” airfield in Adygea — a Su-35 and a Su-34.

SBU reported this in a telegram.

The distance to the targets is approximately 500 km. Drones from the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center also attacked an ammunition depot on the airfield.

The Su-35 is a multi-role fighter jet, considered one of Russiaʼs most advanced combat aircraft. The export value is approximately $100 million.

The Su-34 fighter-bomber is the main aircraft of the Russian tactical aviation. The export value is approximately $50 million. Both fighters are carriers of guided aerial bombs, which Russia uses against Ukraine.

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