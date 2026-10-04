”Autostrada” will not stop work at all facilities: they hope that the state will pay the funds after receiving international assistance

The “Avtostrada” Group of Companies, one of the largest road contractors in Ukraine and the largest infrastructure contractor in Kyiv, will continue to carry out planned work. Previously, it stated that it was forced to stop work on all facilities due to the cessation of state funding.

This was written by the founder and CEO of the company Maksym Shkil.

He said the company hopes to be paid for work already done after international financial assistance arrives. Shkil added that “Autostrada” is helping with the restoration of damaged infrastructure and protecting facilities from Russian attacks.

What preceded

In the fall of 2024, “Avtostrada” began construction of the “Vynohradar” metro in Kyiv at a cost of UAH 13.8 billion. In June 2025, the company became the only participant in the tender for the continuation of work on the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge crossing in Kyiv for UAH 1.18 billion. The company is also currently carrying out major repairs of the Kharkiv highway for UAH 1.2 billion.

Two weeks ago, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Roksolana Pidlasa reported, in the "Economic Chronicles" podcast, that the Ministry of Finance had postponed part of the capital expenditures planned for September-November to December due to problems with the receipt of international funding. This includes funds for energy protection and winter preparations.

Pidlasa emphasised that the lack of funding arose due to the fact that the government and parliament failed to fulfill their obligations within the framework of programs for receiving international financial assistance on time.

She recalled the bill on the abolition of the duty-free import of parcels worth up to €150. The Council was supposed to adopt it in its entirety by the end of August in order to receive a tranche from the EU in mid-September, but it did so in mid-September.

Therefore, the money, according to the deputy, will arrive two months later — at the end of October.

On September 10, the Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko reported that Ukraine had begun to forcefully restrict public spending due to the delay in international financial assistance. On September 14, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky also reported a “close to critical” situation with public finances.