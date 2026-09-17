“Avtostrada” suspends work on all facilities due to funding cuts

The “Avtostrada” Group of Companies — one of the largest road contractors in Ukraine and the largest infrastructure contractor in Kyiv — is suspending work at all facilities due to the cessation of funding.

This was stated by the founder and head of “Avstostrada” Maksym Shkil.

"Weʼve finished the work. Today, in one day, without warning, any discussion or dialogue, the state stopped funding all capital expenditures. [...] In this regard, ʼAvtostradaʼ is forced to stop work on all facilities," the businessman wrote on Facebook.

In the fall of 2024, “Avtostrada” began construction of the “Vynohradar” metro in Kyiv at a cost of UAH 13.8 billion. In June 2025, the company became the only participant in the tender for the continuation of work on the construction of the Podilskyi bridge crossing in Kyiv for UAH 1.18 billion. The company is also currently carrying out major repairs of the Kharkiv highway for UAH 1.2 billion.

Before Shkilʼs statement, the head of the Verkhovna Radaʼs budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa reported in the "Economic Chronicles" podcast that the Ministry of Finance had postponed part of the capital expenditures planned for September-November to December due to problems with the receipt of international funding. This includes funds for energy protection and winter preparations.

Pidlasa emphasised, that the lack of funding arose due to the fact that the government and parliament failed to fulfill their obligations within the framework of programs for receiving international financial assistance on time.

She recalled the bill on the abolition of the duty-free import of parcels worth up to €150. The Council was supposed to adopt it in its entirety by the end of August in order to receive a tranche from the EU in mid-September, but it did so in mid-September. Therefore, the money, according to the deputy, will arrive two months later — at the end of October.

On September 10, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated that Ukraine had begun to forcibly limit state spending due to the delay in international financial assistance.

On September 14, the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported on the “close to critical” situation with state finances. According to him, a delay in voting on the necessary bills in the Rada could cost Ukraine a significant portion of its $29.5 billion in international funding.

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