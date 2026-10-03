NYT: Russian strikes on bridges in Kyiv threaten ‘logistical nightmare’ for Ukraine

Russian attacks on bridges in Kyiv, which have been hit six times in the past three days, threaten a “logistical nightmare” for Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about this.

It claims that Russian attacks have forced authorities to suspend traffic on five of the capitalʼs six highway bridges, causing a collapse for residents who commute to work across the river every day.

The newspaper added that it would be difficult to destroy the bridges with strikes because they are made of large concrete structures. However, attacks could damage the bridgesʼ supporting structures, forcing local authorities to close them indefinitely to prevent collapse.

As a result, this will cause a real "logistical nightmare" for Kyiv and all of Ukraine as a whole, as food and various equipment are transported across the bridges.

On the morning of October 3, a Russian drone hit the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which connects Obolon and Troyeshchyna. This is the second Kyiv bridge that Russian drones have hit in recent days — the Southern Bridge was hit four times before. Because of this, traffic is temporarily restricted across four bridges in Kyiv during the air alert.

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