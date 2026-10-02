CNN: Trump has chosen a candidate for the position of “Czar of AI”

The US President Donald Trump will appoint Jay Clayton as the “Czar of AI” in the White House. Clayton is the Director of National Intelligence.

CNN reports this, citing two sources.

In a comment to Axios, Trump said he would be a good "czar" of artificial intelligence (AI).

Clayton, who previously served as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan and headed the Securities and Exchange Commission for much of Trumpʼs first term, is also likely to remain in his position as director of national intelligence, sources said.

Another White House official said that any personnel appointments would be reported by Trump himself, and any reports up to that point were supposedly speculation.