Trump: The US will create an “Artificial Intelligence Force” and appoint an “AI king”

The US President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a new structure, the "Artificial Intelligence Force" (AI Force). He also promised to soon appoint its leader, whom he called the "AI czar".

Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

According to the US president, the new structure will be created by analogy with the US Space Force, which appeared during his first presidential term.

"I will soon be appointing an ʼArtificial Intelligence Kingʼ — only people with very high IQs can apply," Trump wrote.

At the same time, it is not yet known what the structure of the "AI Forces" will be, to whom they will report, what their budget and powers will be. The launch date of the structure has also not been reported.

Trump has called artificial intelligence a new industrial revolution on a scale comparable to the Internet. He said the AI industry could account for up to 25% of US GDP in the future. The president also said the US is ahead of China and other countries in AI and intends to maintain that lead.

Trumpʼs statement came amid a debate in the United States about how quickly AI should develop and what safety regulations are needed for it. At the same time, Trump has advocated for the industryʼs continued growth and said the United States should not hold back its development.

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