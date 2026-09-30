Trump officially renamed artificial intelligence to “superintelligence”

The US President Donald Trump has officially renamed the term "artificial intelligence" (AI) to "superintelligence" (SI). This should be done in all official documents.

This is stated in Trumpʼs decree on the White House website.

Trump signed an executive order titled “Using the Era of Superintelligence” to “recognize the ever-advancing technological frontier and the boundless possibilities it holds for the American people”. The order requires all departments and agencies of the executive branch to use the new term in official correspondence, public communications, policy documents, and other materials.

The terms “artificial intelligence” and “AI” will no longer be recognized.

According to CNBC, on the day of signing the document, Trump met with a number of American executives from leading technology companies.

At the UN General Assembly, Trump said that the word "artificial" creates the impression that this intelligence is "fake”, although in reality the technology is "amazing".

The very next day, the US representatives used the abbreviation SI at a UN Security Council meeting on the development of artificial intelligence, where tech executives called on the international community to set rules for the technology.

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