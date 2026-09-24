The US State Department has ordered diplomats to call artificial intelligence “superintelligence”. Trump requested it

The US State Department diplomats have been ordered to replace the term "artificial intelligence" with "superintelligence" in all official documents and statements.

The corresponding letter was sent to employees of the Bureau of International Organizations of the State Department by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Michael Draeger, the Associated Press reports.

Specifically, in the letter, Draeger requested that Artificial Intelligence (AI) be replaced with Super Intelligence (SI) in future documents, official statements, speeches, and press materials. The letter called this a “change in nomenclature from AI to SI”.

The Bureau of International Organizations is responsible for US diplomatic missions to the United Nations and other international institutions. It is not yet known whether other State Department divisions or federal agencies have received similar instructions.

The day before, during a speech at the UN General Assembly on September 22, Donald Trump called for a renaming of artificial intelligence. According to him, the word “artificial” creates the impression that this intelligence is “fake”, when in fact the technology is “amazing”. The president said that from now on, US government documents will use the term “superintelligence”.

The very next day, the US representatives used the abbreviation “SI” at a UN Security Council meeting on the development of artificial intelligence, where tech executives called on the international community to set rules for the technology.