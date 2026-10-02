41 Ukrainians returned from temporarily occupied territories. Among them are four children

During August and September, 41 Ukrainians returned from the occupation through the checkpoint in Volyn, including four children and five teenagers.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

According to him, one of the families returned after their father was released from Russian captivity. The eldest son has been in captivity since April 17, 2022. The woman and her younger son said that they had previously been detained and forcibly treated under the pretext of medical care.

A female doctor has also returned to Ukraine. She was taken out on the eve of the Russian mobilization.

Another man who returned from the occupation was held in basements. The Russians took his Ukrainian passport.

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