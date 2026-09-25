Another 21 Ukrainians returned from temporarily occupied territories. Two children are among them

Another 21 Ukrainians, including two children, returned from the temporarily occupied territories to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Among the returnees are three families from the Kherson region. The Ombudsman said that before the occupation they were neighbors, and over the years they have become practically one family — they experienced shelling and power outages together, shared food, and supported each other. They say about this time: "We survived because we held on to each other."

Due to their health, two of their loved ones have remained under occupation for the time being. Among the family members are people with disabilities. They were provided with shared housing so that they could stay close to each other.

Four more people — a man, his father, and two young daughters — left the occupation through Georgia and Moldova. After the childrenʼs mother was detained for her pro-Ukrainian stance and sentenced to a long term, the Russians began persecuting the family.

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On September 19, 15 Ukrainians were returned from the temporarily occupied territories. The oldest of them is 96 years old, and the youngest is 49.

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