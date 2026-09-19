15 Ukrainians returned from temporarily occupied territories. The oldest of them is 96 years old

15 Ukrainians were returned from the temporarily occupied territories. The oldest of them is 96 years old, and the youngest is 49.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

In particular, a 96-year-old woman, her daughter, and her son-in-law were returned from the temporarily occupied village of Zalizny Port in the Kherson region. Their grandson was waiting for them in Ukraine.

A 74-year-old man from Kakhovka, who did not leave the occupation because he was afraid that it would harm his son in Russian captivity, was also returned. The manʼs son was returned from Russian captivity in 2025.

Then the father decided to leave, but his health deteriorated — he suffered a stroke, has partial paralysis on the right side and inflammation of the mandibular gland. He is currently under the supervision of doctors.

Many people returned without documents. Lubinets added that they were lost or had already expired.