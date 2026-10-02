Russia puts former Ukrainian defense ministers Fedorov and Reznikov on international wanted list

The Investigative Committee of Russia has put former Ukrainian defense ministers Mykhailo Fedorov and Oleksiy Reznikov on the international wanted list.

Russian propaganda media write about this.

The Russian Investigative Committee allegedly established the involvement of Fedorov and Reznikov in "crimes against the civilian population of Donbas".

They allegedly gave their subordinates "criminal orders and instructions, ensuring the conduct of punitive paramilitary operations in the territory of Donbas" in 2021-2023 and 2026. They were charged in absentia.

As a reminder, Oleksiy Reznikov headed the Ministry of Defense from November 2021 to September 2023. Then Rustem Umerov was the Minister of Defense until July 2025, then — Denys Shmyhal, and from January to July 2026 — Mykhailo Fedorov.

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