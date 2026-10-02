At night, the Russians attacked the Southern Bridge in Kyiv for the third time. Traffic on the capitalʼs bridges was restricted

At night, the Russians attacked the Southern Bridge in Kyiv for the third time. Public transport on the capitalʼs bridges was restricted due to the Russian attacks.

This was reported by the Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

The Southern Bridge is closed in both directions. Buses No. 22, 91 are operating through Darnytskyi Bridge. Paton Bridge is also closed in both directions. Buses No. 51, 55, 115 and 118-D are operating through Darnytsky Bridge.

Trolleybus traffic is organized:

route No. 43: Cybernetic Center — Lybidska Square;

route No. 50: Myloslavska Street — Darnytska Square.

The Metro Bridge is closed towards the right bank. Bus No. 1-M is operating via the Podilsky Bridge.

At the same time, Klitschko clarified that the Southern Bridge in Kyiv is completely closed to traffic in both directions. On the Metro Bridge, traffic was limited to one lane from the left to the right bank, and on the Paton Bridge, traffic was completely blocked from the right to the left bank.

Yesterday, October 1, the Russians attacked the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, which was carrying a metro train across the Dnipro River at the time. According to Klitschko, there were two hits near the bridgeʼs supporting part. In the evening, Russia struck the bridge again.

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