Russians attacked the Southern Bridge in Kyiv as a metro train was passing by (UPD)

The Russians attacked the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, which at that time was carrying a metro train across the Dnipro River.

According to the Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, there were two hits near the bridgeʼs supporting part. Currently, metro and ground public transport traffic on the bridge has been stopped, while experts are examining the condition of the structure.

According to reports on social media, during the impact, passengers heard a powerful explosion and saw a flash. Immediately after that, smoke appeared in the car, and ash fell from the ventilation.

No one was injured. The train reached the right bank, to the “Vydubychi” station, where passengers were disembarked.

UPD at 2:37 PM: Ground transport traffic on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv has been restored. Experts found no critical damage.

Buses are running on the bridge according to the usual schemes. At the same time, the metro structures are still being inspected. Currently, trains on the green line run between the stations "Syrets" — "Vydubychi" and "Osokorky" — "Chervony Khutir".

Earlier that day, a school in the Solomyansky district of the capital was under attack by Russians. A fire broke out there, but there were no injuries. 100 students and 60 staff were in shelters.

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