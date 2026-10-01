The Russians have lost 1 900 soldiers in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours, as well as 36 artillery systems and hundreds of other pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In particular, the Russians were left without one armored combat vehicle, three multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 14 ground robotic complexes, 1 288 UAVs, five cruise missiles, 524 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, as well as four units of special equipment.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

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