Russians attacked Ukraine for the first time with a drone with a special warhead. Power and water is gone in some areas of Kyiv (UPD)

Emergency power outages and water shortages have begun in Kyiv, following a drone attack on the city. A video of a drone attacking power lines has surfaced online.

This was reported by DTEK and users on the Internet.

UPD (18:27): Also, due to Russian attacks, emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr regions. Emergency restoration work is ongoing, as the Ministry of Energy reported.

Due to the lack of voltage in the contact network, the movement of electric transport in the Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivsky districts of the capital was temporarily suspended, as “Kyivpastrans” reported.

Presidential advisor Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov said that for the first time, the Russians used a special warhead on a jet drone, created specifically to destroy high-voltage poles and iron bridges.

It is a special-load cumulative-cutting warhead (SLCW). It consists of a 40 kg main warhead and four destruction modules. Beskrestnov suggests that the Russians are planning to attack important high-voltage power lines.

At night, the Russians also attacked the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region. The strike damaged generating equipment. Other details were not disclosed for security reasons.

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