Russians hit the Trypilska TPP and shelled Dnipro and Kherson regions. There are dead and injured

The Russian army hit the Trypilska TPP and shelled Dnipro and Kherson regions. There are deaths and injuries as a result of the attacks.

Hereʼs what Babel has gathered about the consequences of the attacks.

At the Trypilska TPP, the impact damaged generating equipment.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Meanwhile, the number of victims of Russian attacks has increased to four in the Kyiv region. There are already three dead and eight injured in Kyiv.

The Russians also shelled Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region, injuring a woman. Another strike on the settlement killed a woman and injured a man.

A man died in a strike on an enterprise in Dnipro.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.