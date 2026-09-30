Bloomberg: Ukraine plans to buy tens of thousands of ammunition for F-16s to shoot down jet drones

Ukraine plans to purchase tens of thousands of 20mm shells for F-16 fighter jets to use against Russian jet drones.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

According to the interlocutors, such ammunition is the most economically advantageous and operational solution for intercepting drones. To intercept one drone, about 150 shells are needed, that is, about 10 000 per day. Ukraine is negotiating with several European countries and manufacturers to obtain this ammunition.

Unlike the “Patriot” systems, there is enough ammunition for the F-16 in the world. However, Kyiv needs these shells in large quantities, journalists specify.

The Russians have been fielding new “Geran-4” drones in Ukraine since May. They are faster and more maneuverable than previous versions. Ukraine has four potential interceptors capable of destroying drones. They have already passed field tests, but production needs to be scaled up to thousands of units.

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