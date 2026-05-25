The Russians have been launching new “Geran-4” jet drones over Ukraine since May. GUR has revealed their structure

Since May 2026, the Russians have begun launching new “Geran-4” jet attack drones into Ukraine. They are faster and more maneuverable than previous versions.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

They note that Russia created the “Geran-4” as a response to Ukrainian interceptor drones. Serial production of the drones was completed by January of this year, and the first test launches were carried out from the Oryol region and the territory of the former Donetsk airport.

The jet UAV has its own new airframe with improved aerodynamic quality, reinforced structure and turbojet engine with increased thrust. The wings are now not disconnected from the center section. To reduce air resistance, the number of technological hatches on the body has been reduced.

The turbojet engines of the new drone are of Chinese origin. One of them, the “Telefly TF-TJ2000A” (with a thrust of about 200 kgf), has already been seen on the “Geran-5”.

The new design allows the drone to maneuver at speeds from 300 kmph to 400 kmph and accelerate to 500 kmph. The “Geran-4” can also climb to a height of up to 5 000 m and fly a distance of up to 450 km.

GUR also notes that the onboard control systems and electronic component base of the new drone remain similar to previous Russian developments, in particular those produced by the Alabuga enterprise. The dimensions of the device have hardly changed — about 3.5 m in length and 3 m wingspan.

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