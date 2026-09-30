McDonaldʼs reduces menu in all restaurants in Ukraine due to Russian strikes

McDonaldʼs restaurant chain is reducing the menu in all its Ukrainian establishments. The reason is that a Russian strike damaged the warehouse of the companyʼs logistics partner.

This was reported by the McDonaldʼs press service.

The statement added that you can check the availability of dishes in the McDonaldʼs app, in the apps of delivery partners, or directly at the restaurant.

On September 7, McDonaldʼs announced that some menu items may be temporarily unavailable at some restaurants in Ukraine due to delivery delays. The press service then reported that the restaurants would not operate during the yellow air alert level in Ukraine.

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