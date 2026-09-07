McDonaldʼs is reducing the menu in some restaurants in Ukraine

Some menu items may be temporarily unavailable at McDonaldʼs restaurants in Ukraine due to delivery delays. The company says the reason is frequent and prolonged air traffic alerts.

This was reported by the press service of McDonaldʼs in Ukraine in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

"Due to delivery delays caused by frequent and prolonged airstrikes, some items may be temporarily unavailable at select restaurants," the company said.

McDonaldʼs added that they are working with a logistics partner to ensure a stable supply of products to restaurants.

You can check the current menu of a particular establishment in the McDonaldʼs app, at self-service terminals or in the apps of delivery partners. The menu and information about the restaurants are also available on the chainʼs official website.

Meanwhile, Kyiv is stocking up on food and water in case of long outages and emergencies.

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