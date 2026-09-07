Kyiv stocks up on food and water in case of emergencies

Kyiv is stocking up on food and water in case of long outages and emergencies.

This was reported in the Kyiv City Council.

The city has already stockpiled and is continuing to replenish essential supplies. They will be needed at the shelters, to help the victims, as well as for rescuers and other workers.

The capital will also be able to organize hot meals for 25 000 people and plans to purchase another 20 000 food kits. First of all, they will help low-income Kyiv residents and people who find themselves in difficult life circumstances.

The stocks are being formed within the framework of the work of the Kyiv Humanitarian Headquarters. It coordinates the interaction of city services, district administrations, municipal enterprises, charitable organizations, and donors and is responsible for the distribution of resources in an emergency situation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.