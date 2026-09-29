There will be temporary disruptions to transportation payments in Kyiv. All due to Russian attacks on data centers

In Kyiv, technical work will be carried out on fare payment services from 10:00 PM on September 29. The reason is Russian attacks on data centers.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) on Telegram.

The work is scheduled to be completed in the morning of September 30. The Kyiv City State Administration warns that during this period, temporary disruptions in the operation of certain digital services, in particular fare payment services, are possible. Passengers are asked to pay for their trips with a bank card if possible.

Trips purchased before the maintenance work began will continue to be validated. Trips purchased during the maintenance work will temporarily not be validated. They will be available for use after services are restored.

What preceded

Since last week, the Russians have started attacking data centers, mainly in the capital. Attacks have been recorded on the data centers of companies such as “Pavutyna”, “MiroHost”, “Utels”, “Parkovy”, “Datagroup”, “Cosnomova”, “Kolo.TV”, and others. The head office of one of the largest mobile operators in Ukraine “Kyivstar” was also damaged.

Due to damage to equipment and traffic exchange nodes in Kyiv and several regions, there were interruptions in the Internet and mobile communications. Some TV channels, including "Suspilne", "Armiya TV", "My-Ukraine+" and "Novyny.LIVE", also temporarily stopped broadcasting.

The Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said that the government is developing comprehensive and flexible approaches and already has "non-standard" solutions so that the enemy cannot deprive the country of communications.