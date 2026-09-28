“There are non-standard solutions.” Koretsky told how data centers in Ukraine will be protected from Russian attacks

The government is developing comprehensive solutions to protect digital and critical infrastructure amid increasing Russian attacks on Ukrainian data centers.

The Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky stated this in an interview with TSN.

He stressed that the risks to the digital and communications system will remain high until the end of hostilities. Therefore, according to Koretsky, when protecting digital infrastructure, the state should proceed from "the worst possible scenario".

He confirmed that the protection of data centers and mobile communications had already been discussed at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters. The government is developing comprehensive and flexible approaches and already has "non-standard" solutions so that the enemy cannot deprive the country of communications.

In particular, individual services and databases can be moved underground, duplicated in cloud storage, and hosted abroad.

"Something should be underground, something should be in the ʼcloudʼ, something should be abroad, something should be a mix, and something should be all three at the same time. Therefore, there is no single rule, but the point that we need to start from the worst-case scenario and think and prepare ourselves in this way is a fact," the head of government concluded.

Overall, according to Koretsky, Ukraine is facing this winter better prepared than last year. Despite some delays, he believes that military administrations, heads of communities and cities, state-owned companies, and ministries have done "a lot of work".

Koretsky noted that this year we managed to build more generating capacity, strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, provide facilities with additional backup power, and increase equipment stocks and the number of repair crews.

Koretsky says that however, the enemy has also improved, using “Shahed” reactive drones and accumulating ballistics.

"It certainly wonʼt be easy, but we have no other option but to persevere," the prime minister emphasized.