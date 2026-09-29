Media: The US preparing new meeting with Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi to discuss limited ceasefire

The United States plans to host a meeting with representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi next month to discuss a limited ceasefire. If agreed, it could commit the sides to refrain from striking energy infrastructure, including power plants and oil refineries.

This is reported by The Atlantic, citing Ukrainian negotiators.

In addition, through the mediation of Egypt, an agreement may be reached not to attack cargo ships in the Black Sea, especially those transporting grain to the markets of the Middle East and Africa.

The Americans are also seeking to organize a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Putin as soon as possible. However, one of the media sources clarified that Putin will not make any serious concessions until at least the spring.

What preceded

On September 14, Donald Trump reported that Ukraine had agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities. He added that Russia had agreed in return not to strike Ukrainian ones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Trumpʼs statement, saying that Ukraine has offered its partners to secure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure. If the partners ensure that there are no strikes by Russia, Ukraine is also ready to stop the strikes.

On September 24, ZN.UA journalists wrote that a meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia on an energy truce was allegedly scheduled for the same day. The Presidentʼs Office did not confirm this information.

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