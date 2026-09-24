Journalists write that a trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US and Russia will take place today regarding the energy ceasefire. The Presidentʼs Office does not confirm

Journalists at ZN.UA wrote that a meeting of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia is scheduled for today regarding the energy ceasefire. The Presidentʼs Office did not confirm this information.

According to sources in diplomatic circles, it may be attended by the head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS) Rustem Umerov, Trumpʼs envoys Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Putinʼs special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who flew to the United States.

The main point of discussion will be the energy ceasefire — how the parties interpret it and how to monitor its observance. According to the source, the Russian side will insist that the energy truce also consider the issues of free navigation and the shadow fleet that exports Russian oil.

When asked to comment on this information, the Presidentʼs Office stated the following: "The Ukrainian delegation is on its way to Ukraine, and ZN has no sources in the delegation."

What preceded

On September 14, the US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine had agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities. He added that Russia had agreed not to strike Ukrainian ones in return.

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Trumpʼs statement, saying that Ukraine has offered its partners to secure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure. If the partners ensure that there are no strikes by Russia, Ukraine is also ready to stop the strikes.

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