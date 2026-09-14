Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on Russian energy if there are no attacks from Russia (UPD)

The US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine has agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities. He added that Russia has agreed in return not to strike Ukrainian ones.

He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

In his post, he once again clarified that global diesel prices increased not because of the US war with Iran, but because of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. So far, neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian side has commented on the US presidentʼs statement.

UPD at 19:10: President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Trumpʼs statement. According to him, Ukraine has offered its partners to ensure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure. If the partners ensure the absence of strikes from Russia — Ukraine is also ready to stop the strikes.

Earlier, Zelensky said in a telethon interview that he plans to discuss a maritime and energy truce during his meeting with Trump in New York. This could happen on September 20th during a UN meeting.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.