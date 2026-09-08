Zelensky wants to meet with Trump this month. They will talk about anti-ballistic missiles

President Volodymyr Zelensky expects to meet with US leader Donald Trump on September 20th to talk about anti-ballistic missiles.

He stated this on September 8 while talking to journalists.

Zelensky said that during their visit to Ukraine, American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner received detailed information about the anti-ballistic missiles needed by Ukraine and the timing of their delivery.

Zelensky also noted that "we are moving towards a trilateral format". He did not disclose details. But he added that the next trilateral meeting could take place in the UAE, Switzerland or Turkey.

The meeting is planned to discuss energy and grain exports. The president called the humanitarian direction, primarily the exchange of prisoners, the main priority. Ukraine will insist on increasing the number and speeding up exchanges.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump discussed the transfer of licenses for the production of anti-ballistic air defense systems in Ukraine. According to Zelensky, Trump was positive about this idea.

The G7 leaders said in a joint statement following the summit that they were ready to consider transferring licenses to Ukraine that would help it produce its own interceptor missiles and other weapons.

Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that Trump plans to contact American defense companies with a request to organize the production of weapons under license in Europe and Ukraine.

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