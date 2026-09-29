Lithuania is ready to pay for the permanent presence of American troops in the country

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius said that the country is ready to pay for the presence of American military personnel on its territory as a guarantee of security.
Bloomberg writes about this.
The prime minister spoke about this with John Cole, Trumpʼs special envoy. He also thanked the Trump administration for the additional 1000 American troops deployed to the country.
Sinkevičius dismissed fears of a large-scale Russian military operation in the Baltics. He said that intelligence officials "do not see any increase in risk, but it is better to play it safe".
- This comes as European intelligence and policymakers argue that Russia may step up hybrid operations against NATO countries, including air strikes on the Baltic states.
- In particular, in July, Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas stated that Russia could be preparing a new escalation against the Baltic states and Poland.
- Because of this, Lithuania decided to build a drone-protected electrical substation near the border with Russia, approximately 30 kilometers from the Kaliningrad region.
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