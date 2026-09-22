Lithuania to build drone-protected electrical substation near Russian border

Lithuania will build a drone-proof electrical substation near the border with Russia, approximately 30 km from the Kaliningrad region.

Reuters writes about this.

The substation will be equipped with a fence capable of withstanding a truck bomb, underground tunnel detection systems, and special concrete structures for protection.

The protection of the “Gizai” electrical substation will be designed to withstand massive attacks by “Shahed” drones, which can carry up to 100 kg of explosives. The substation will occupy 35 hectares so that a single drone strike will not disable all the equipment.

Key systems will also have duplicates so that the facility can continue to operate even after damage. The CEO of Lithuanian grid operator “Litgrid” Andrius Semeskevicius said the facility is being designed to address “all possible hybrid and non-hybrid threats”.

In July, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Robertas Kaunas stated that Russia may be preparing a new escalation against the Baltic states and Poland due to the fact that Russia has not yet achieved victory in the war against Ukraine.

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