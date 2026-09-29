Ukraine received ammunition for F-16 fighters from Belgium and Spain

Ukraine received ammunition for F-16 fighters from Belgium and other countries, including Spain.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram.
He also recalled that Ukraine will receive three F-16 fighters under an accelerated procedure by the end of 2027. Belgian Defense Minister Theo Franken first spoke about this in early June. Franken noted that Belgium plans to transfer seven F-16 fighters to Ukraine by the end of the year: four for spare parts, three for operation in the sky.
The Belgian minister also stated that he would propose to the government to transfer all Belgian F-16s to Ukraine in the coming years.
- Belgium is part of an international coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, led by Denmark and the Netherlands. Belgium had previously stated its intention to gradually transfer all of its F-16s to Ukraine after they are replaced by American F-35s, but has not yet delivered any.
- In March 2025, the Belgian government reported that the transfer of F-16s to Ukraine was delayed due to a delay in the delivery of new F-35s from the United States to Belgium.
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