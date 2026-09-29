Ukraine received ammunition for F-16 fighters from Belgium and Spain

Ukraine received ammunition for F-16 fighters from Belgium and other countries, including Spain.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram.

He also recalled that Ukraine will receive three F-16 fighters under an accelerated procedure by the end of 2027. Belgian Defense Minister Theo Franken first spoke about this in early June. Franken noted that Belgium plans to transfer seven F-16 fighters to Ukraine by the end of the year: four for spare parts, three for operation in the sky.

The Belgian minister also stated that he would propose to the government to transfer all Belgian F-16s to Ukraine in the coming years.