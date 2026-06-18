Belgium to deliver seven F-16 fighters to Ukraine this year

Belgium will transfer seven F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of this year.

This was reported by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken on June 18 before the start of the NATO defense ministersʼ meeting in Brussels, Radio Liberty reports.

"This year we will help by transferring seven F-16s. Four for spare parts, three for operation in the skies of Ukraine to defend Ukraine from Russian aggression and ʼShahedʼ drones," Franken said.

The Belgian minister also said that he would propose to the government to transfer all Belgian F-16s to Ukraine in the coming years.

However, according to him, the pace of the transfer will depend on the arrival of new F-35 fighters to the Belgian Air Force.

"We have to get the F-35 before we can transfer the F-16, because we have to provide our own air defense, and Belgium has to play its role in NATOʼs nuclear doctrine. Therefore, first we have to get the F-35, and only then can we transfer the F-16," he explained.

Belgium is part of an international coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, led by Denmark and the Netherlands. Belgium had previously stated its intention to gradually transfer all of its F-16s to Ukraine after they are replaced by American F-35s, but has not yet delivered any.

In March 2025, the Belgian government reported that the supply of F-16s to Ukraine was delayed due to a delay in the delivery of new F-35s from the United States to Belgium.

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