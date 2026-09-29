Media reports say Trump is ready to ease sanctions on Iran. He called it a fake

Several media outlets have reported that US President Donald Trump is willing to ease sanctions on Iran and return frozen Iranian funds in exchange for concrete steps by Iran on its nuclear program. He denies this.

Axios and Bloomberg wrote about Trumpʼs willingness to make concessions, citing sources.

On Monday, September 28, Qatari mediators met in New York with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss another peace proposal. The mediators later held a similar meeting with US representatives.

The US official said Iran had “made it clear that it is flexible on nuclear issues”, but also noted that there would be no deal “unless the nuclear issues are resolved”. He said the parties still had different views on the timeline for meeting commitments and who would take which steps first.

Trump has already called false information on his social network TruthSocial that he is ready to ease sanctions against Iran.

“I offered them NOTHING! The Axios article — like most others — is a FAKE used solely to satisfy their ʼTrump hate syndrome’. They should retract this fake article immediately!” his post reads.

On June 18, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding committing to a 60-day ceasefire. But on July 8, the sides exchanged blows again, with Iran striking ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the US striking targets on Iranian territory.

Since then, the countries have repeatedly exchanged blows. In mid-September, WSJ reported that Trumpʼs advisers believe that a war with Iran could last until the end of his presidency.

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