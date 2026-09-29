The Defense Minister Khmara asks EU to fund jet drone interceptors for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevheniy Khmara called on European Union countries to join in financing interceptors capable of countering Russian jet drones.

He said this at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council at the level of defense ministers.

Khmara noted that Ukraine is looking for cheap and effective means of countering the “Shahed” missiles. The Defense Forces are already shooting down such targets, in particular with interceptor missiles. Ukrainian manufacturers are also offering their own solutions, which give positive results, but it takes time to build an effective countermeasure system.

Therefore, the Minister of Defense called on the EU to join in funding this area so that interceptors can reach the Defense Forces in sufficient numbers as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Defense also asks allies to transfer some of the missiles for Patriot from their own reserves — in exchange for those that Ukraine will receive later under contracts, as well as to provide air-to-air missiles, man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS), and ammunition for the F-16.

Among the financial proposals is to transfer funds from the EU loan from 2027 to 2026 and direct the balance of the SAFE program to procurement for Ukraine.

"The funds are needed this fall to give manufacturers enough time to purchase components and produce drones on time. Especially given the mobilization that the enemy is already planning," Khmara emphasized.

In late August, the Defense Minister reported that Ukraine has four potential interceptors capable of destroying jet-powered UAVs. They have already passed field tests, but production needs to be scaled up to thousands of units.

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